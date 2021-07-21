Mamata Banerjee requests opposition leaders to form anti BJP alliance ‘The more time you waste, the sooner it will be delayed’: Mamata calls for speedy formation of anti-BJP alliance

#Kolkata: “The more time you waste, the later it will be.” From the Ekushey Mancha, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on the opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front. Mamata is going to Delhi next week Mentioning this once again, Congress leader P Chidambaram and NCP leader Sharad Pawar also called for a meeting in Delhi, the Trinamool leader said. The Chief Minister made it clear that his main goal was to take the task of forming an anti-BJP alliance to Delhi by holding meetings with opposition leaders.

The Chief Minister said, ‘Democracy is in danger I don’t know what will happen in 2024 So I say, the more time you waste, the longer it will be We have to form a fast front with the opposition I could not go to Delhi for two years This time I want to go and meet the important leaders of the opposition parties.

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader P Chidambaram, attended the Trinamool’s 21st July celebrations in Delhi on the same day. Leaders like Sharad Pawar also listen to the Chief Minister’s speech directly Addressing the Sharad Pawar, Chidambaram said, “See if you can call a meeting. Meetings can be held on 28th, 28th, 29th We need to think about where the country is going. ”