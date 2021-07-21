Mamata Banerjee: ‘Will play again’, shouts Mamata Banerjee to oust BJP

8 mins ago admin



Mamata Banerjee: ‘Will play again’, shouts Mamata Banerjee to oust BJP



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mamata Banerjee requests opposition leaders to form anti BJP alliance ‘The more time you waste, the sooner it will be delayed’: Mamata calls for speedy formation of anti-BJP alliance

56 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee | 21 July meeting | Mamata Banerjee on stage 21 by putting leukoplast on the phone, eavesdropping protest on the phone!

1 hour ago admin

Mamata Banerjee attacks central government on Pegasus controversy ‘Pegasus-Ferosus-Dangerous!’ Mamata attacks center with eavesdropping on phone – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

Mamata Banerjee: ‘Will play again’, shouts Mamata Banerjee to oust BJP

8 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee requests opposition leaders to form anti BJP alliance ‘The more time you waste, the sooner it will be delayed’: Mamata calls for speedy formation of anti-BJP alliance

56 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee | 21 July meeting | Mamata Banerjee on stage 21 by putting leukoplast on the phone, eavesdropping protest on the phone!

1 hour ago admin

Mamata Banerjee attacks central government on Pegasus controversy ‘Pegasus-Ferosus-Dangerous!’ Mamata attacks center with eavesdropping on phone – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Gandhigiri on Martyr’s Day! Madan Mitra drove Toto

2 hours ago admin