Prashant Kishor-21 July | Prashant Kishore next to Mamata on stage 21, Pegasus-bound voting crew arrives in Kolkata

#Kolkata: The whole country is talking about him. Prashant Kishore, a grassroots voter, set foot in Kolkata on the morning of July 21. According to sources, he will be seen on the stage on July 21 next to Mamata Banerjee. This is Prashant Kishore’s first meeting with the Trinamool leader after a meeting with the Gandhi family and, above all, his involvement in Pegasus. Normally, there is an opportunity to practice with him. Like strong speculation, what message does Mamata Banerjee give by keeping Chanakya aside.