Kolkata: 7 of their party workers were killed in Birati on the day of martyrdom of Trinamool (TMC) The deceased was identified as Shuvrajit Dutt Age 39 years 6 The finger of blame in this murder is against the BJP-backed miscreants

Allegedly, at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night, a shot was fired at Shuvrajit, a grassroots activist at the Birati Merchant. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A large police force of Nimata police station reached the spot.

According to local sources, Shuvrajit was returning home from the Trinamool party office at Birati’s Banik corner on Wednesday night. Allegedly, several BJP-backed miscreants on two bikes fired randomly at Shuvrojit. Shuvrajit, who was shot, fell down. It is alleged that the bike riders fled the scene The Trinamool leadership has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Nimata police station 6 has started investigation into the incident Shuvrajit’s body has been sent to Arjikar Hospital for autopsy Personal enmity, or political reasons? Police are investigating the cause of the murder Police patrolled the area overnight to prevent any further incidents.