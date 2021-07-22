Birati Murder: BJP activists killed in Birati on Trinamool Martyrs’ Day

29 mins ago admin


Kolkata: 7 of their party workers were killed in Birati on the day of martyrdom of Trinamool (TMC) The deceased was identified as Shuvrajit Dutt Age 39 years 6 The finger of blame in this murder is against the BJP-backed miscreants

Allegedly, at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night, a shot was fired at Shuvrajit, a grassroots activist at the Birati Merchant. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A large police force of Nimata police station reached the spot.

According to local sources, Shuvrajit was returning home from the Trinamool party office at Birati’s Banik corner on Wednesday night. Allegedly, several BJP-backed miscreants on two bikes fired randomly at Shuvrojit. Shuvrajit, who was shot, fell down. It is alleged that the bike riders fled the scene The Trinamool leadership has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Nimata police station 6 has started investigation into the incident Shuvrajit’s body has been sent to Arjikar Hospital for autopsy Personal enmity, or political reasons? Police are investigating the cause of the murder Police patrolled the area overnight to prevent any further incidents.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

21st July Shahid Diwas: Strong fight in the net neighborhood! Who went to the top of the digital vridometer?

3 hours ago admin

latest forecast on weather update 22nd July | Depression is forming in the Bay of Bengal, warning of heavy rains in 11 districts of Bengal! – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Log on to bengali.news18.com– News18 Bangla to know the results of today’s Higher Secondary Examination

7 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

Birati Murder: BJP activists killed in Birati on Trinamool Martyrs’ Day

29 mins ago admin

21st July Shahid Diwas: Strong fight in the net neighborhood! Who went to the top of the digital vridometer?

3 hours ago admin

latest forecast on weather update 22nd July | Depression is forming in the Bay of Bengal, warning of heavy rains in 11 districts of Bengal! – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Log on to bengali.news18.com– News18 Bangla to know the results of today’s Higher Secondary Examination

7 hours ago admin

Firhad Hakim attacks BJP || BJP’s ‘tribute day’, ‘drama’ counter to Trinamool’s ‘Martyr’s Day’

11 hours ago admin