CID interrogates eight including former IC of Kanthi police station in Shuvendu security guard murder case

#Kolkata: The CID interrogated the then IC Sunayan Basu and the then eight security guards for about eight hours in connection with the murder of Shuvendu Adhikari’s security guard Shubhbrata Chakraborty. The interrogation took place at Bhabani Bhaban from 11 am to 6 pm. According to CID sources, there is a possibility of summoning them to Bhabani Bhaban again. Their statements were recorded on that day. A total of nine people, including the IC of the then Kanthi police station, were summoned for questioning. According to CID sources, the then IC Sunayan Bose was summoned and interrogated at Bhabani Bhaban on Tuesday. Two security guards at the time were also questioned. CID recorded the statements of three people. He was again questioned on Thursday due to inconsistencies in the statement of the former IC of Kanthi police station. The eight security guards who were the security guards of the other VIPs at that time, who are now constables, were also called to Bhabani Bhavan for questioning. According to CID sources, the former IC of Kanthi police station was asked, what situation did he see as an IC after Shubhbrata Chakraborty was shot on October 13, 2016? When was he taken to the hospital? Who or what informed the police at that time? Did you get any written documents? When is the family of the deceased informed? On Thursday, eight security guards were called to Bhabani Bhaban for questioning. The statement of the former IC of Kanthi police station will be seen in conjunction with their statement. Everyone’s statement is recorded. Incidentally, Shubhbrat was shot on 13 October 2016. He died on 14 October at a bypass hospital in Kolkata. The deceased’s wife lodged a complaint with the Kanthi police station on July 7, 2021. In that case (302 IPC) murder and (120b IPC) conspiracy cases were filed. The CID is in charge of investigating the murder case. This time, the CID is likely to summon a total of 9 people, including the IC of the then Kanthi police station, for questioning in the case of Shubhbrata murder in Kanthi.