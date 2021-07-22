City Centre Malls Light Up on World Fragile X Awareness Day’

Ambuja Neotia joins the international community spreading awareness about Fragile X Syndrome by illuminating the Group’s two malls in Kolkata — City Centre Salt Lake and City Centre New Town — in the colour of teal on July 22.

Observed the world over, it’s a day to ‘shine a light’ on the Fragile X Syndrome, a genetic disorder and an inherited condition that leads to intellectual disability and autism. Monuments and landmarks are illuminated in teal to extend support and raise awareness on the genetic condition.

Fragile X Syndrome is the primary known genetic reason behind autism and happens as a result of a single gene shutting down, thereby impacting normal brain function. It is roughly estimated that 1 in 4,000 boys and 1 in 8,000 girls are affected by it across the globe. While research continues to throw more light on the syndrome, and thus facilitate better treatment, it is also crucial for the global community to raise awareness for accelerated research and development, timely detection and medical intervention.

“I hope more and more people become aware of this syndrome and as a global community, we make a positive difference to the lives of so many who have been affected by this genetic disorder,” said Mr Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia.