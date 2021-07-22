Firhad Hakim attacks BJP || BJP’s ‘tribute day’, ‘drama’ counter to Trinamool’s ‘Martyr’s Day’

#Kolkata: ‘They act in everything. Ekushey July also did drama. Firhad Hakim of Trinamool Prathimsari sneered at the BJP on Wednesday. The Trinamool Congress has been observing July 21 as Martyrs’ Day for a long time. And this time the BJP’s counter program was celebrated on the same day as Tribute Day.

On 21 July 1993, the then Youth Congress leader Mamata Banerjee led a grand campaign. 13 people died in that movement. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Martyr’s Day in memory of the martyrs. This year was no exception. However, the Trinamool Congress celebrated the 21st of July this year virtually in Corona. Mamata Banerjee also gave a virtual speech. On the same day, the BJP called for a tribute day in view of the killing of party workers for political reasons. And the BJP’s program was ridiculed as ‘Drama Day’ by the Minister of State and Chief of the Board of Governors of Calcutta Municipality Firhad Hakim.

In an interview to News18Bangla, Firhad Hakim said, ‘They (BJP) have become isolated from the people. In the last assembly elections, the people of Bengal rejected them politically. This time it is their tribute day to do drama. They (BJP) did a lot of drama even before the last assembly elections. The people of Bengal have understood the drama of BJP. They wanted to come to the campaign with drama again on 21st July ‘.

Firhad Hakim further said that BJP will also disappear from India in the 2024 elections. Today the whole country is the victim of one anti-people policy after another of the Center. The anti-Modi alliance led by Bengal leader Mamata Banerjee will show the direction of a new India in the coming days. Firhad also raised his voice against the center with the vaccine. He said that even after repeatedly telling the Center about the amount of vaccine that we still need in Bengal, there is no benefit. The vaccine is in the hands of Narendra Modi. Millions of citizens have suffered as a result. Ordinary people are suffering and BJP is just playing. There is no heat. However, the BJP has counter-attacked the grassroots. In the words of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, the celebration of Ekushey July is not a grassroots program.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI