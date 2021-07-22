Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme: ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ from September 1, how do women sign up? Said Mamata

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee had declared ‘Lakshmi’s treasure’ before the vote to make the state’s housewives financially self-sufficient. And after coming to power for the third time, Mamata started working on it. On the same day, the Chief Minister announced that the women of Bengal will start getting the benefits of the ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ project from September 1. The proposal has been adopted by the cabinet. The Chief Minister said, ‘Government at the door’ will run from August 16 to September 15. If the application is taken here, the name will be registered in Lakshmi’s Bhandar project. In this camp, food partner, health partner, Kanyashree, Rupashree will be registered for all the projects.

On the same day, the Chief Minister said, ‘The government will be at the door from August 18 to September 15. Must apply there. Take the health companion card with you. Also take an application form (for Lakshi Bhandar project). Everyone except those who have a permanent job can take advantage of this project. Anyone up to 60 years of age can apply. No matter when you apply, you will get the money from September 1. All women between the ages of 25 and 60 will get it.

That is, after today’s announcement, the clear, proposed ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ project is going to be implemented quickly. And all the district governors have been instructed from the highest level of administration to speed up the work of that project. In a recent video conference, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi directed all district governors to prepare and send a list of proposed consumers of Lakshmi Bhandar project. As soon as the news is received from the administrative sources, the work of implementing the project will start after checking it. However, on the same day, the Chief Minister also informed the government about the way to register the name in the project.

At the same time, the district administration has been directed to spread awareness about Lakshmi’s treasure. Nabanna asked to ensure that even a woman who can avail the benefits of the project is not excluded from the scope of the project. It has also been instructed to prepare and distribute leaflets for this purpose. The Chief Secretary directed the districts to spread awareness about the project through folklore songs, street plays etc.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will officially inaugurate the project on September 1. Preliminary studies say more than 169 million women will be directly involved in the project. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women will get one thousand rupees per month, and general class women will get 500 rupees per month. The state government has also allocated Tk 11,000 crore in the current financial year’s budget for the implementation of Lakshmi’s Bhandar project.