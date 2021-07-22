Log on to bengali.news18.com– News18 Bangla to know the results of today’s Higher Secondary Examination

Higher Secondary Examination Results (HS RESULT 2021): In Corona situation, higher secondary examination like secondary was not held this year Alternative method of evaluation has been arranged The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Examination will be announced today, Thursday 22nd July at 3 pm. The result will be available on the website from the afternoon chart Students will be able to see the results of higher secondary as well as secondary as on the website of News18 Bangla Log in for- https://bengali.news18.com/

Today, students will be able to know the results of the exam through website, SMS, app from 4 pm on Thursday. This year’s higher secondary examination was canceled due to corona hyperthermia Admission cards along with marksheet certificates will also be issued to schools from 11 a.m. on July 23, the day after the results are announced, the Higher Secondary Education Parliament said.

