Mamata Banerjee on Media: Modi government’s ‘attack’ on the media, the defendant Mamata!

#Kolkata: The state has won. This time the goal is to become the supreme leader of the whole country. Keeping in mind the possibility of the rise of Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool has started arranging lots this time. And just as Mamata has been vocal on the Pegasus issue to create her own all-India image, she has also started attacking the Modi government on various issues. This time he also spoke out against the Center for attacking the office of an all-India media outlet.

“Attacks on journalists and media houses are another attempt to destroy democracy,” Mamata wrote on Twitter. Daily Bhaskar bravely published the report of Narendra Modi’s cowardly failure and brought a terrible epidemic scene in front of the whole country.

Then the Chief Minister of Bengal added, ‘I strongly condemn the attack on those who are working for the cause of truth. Even the minimum place of democracy is not being maintained. The media appeals to everyone, stay strong. We will not allow these anti-democratic people to succeed by uniting. ‘

The attack on journalists & media houses is yet another BRUTAL attempt to stifle democracy.#DainikBhaskar bravely reported the way narendramodi ji mishandled the entire #COVID crisis and led the country to its most horrifying days amid a raging pandemic. (1/2) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) July 22, 2021

Mamata Banerjee is trying to leave the arena of Bengali politics and set foot in the whole country. In his speech on July 21, the Bengal Chief Minister slammed the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic situation, inflation and unemployment in the country. Referring to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, the Chief Minister said, “Roshni Chand se hota hai, Sitaro se nehi. Mohabbat kam se hota hai Modiji, man ki baat kahne se nahi It’s okay if the mind talks about human work But if it is only to impart knowledge to the political parties, then we have learned a lot There is no need Let the students study, let the youth work, let the women live with dignity Give back the respect due to Dalits, minorities, political parties. This time the Trinamool leader also spoke out against the attack on the media.