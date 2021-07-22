Mamata Banerjee On Pegasus: CM attacks PM Modi Govt on Pegasus issue

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee re-elected Pegasus. “This Pegasus scandal is worse than the Watergate scandal,” Mamata told a news conference on Thursday. He added that the central government had bought it to stifle the voice of the people. He advised the alliance to fight against the center. According to Mamata, the country cannot be run by Joomla betting, oppression betting. He also said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 during his visit to Delhi. The Chief Minister also said that he has already got his time. He expressed his desire to meet the President when he has time.

Union ministers, from opposition leaders to industrialists, have been accused of hacking into the phones of Israeli spy spy Pegasus. Allegations are also being leveled against the Center and the ruling BJP. The whole country is in turmoil. Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP from Nabanna on Thursday over the Pegasus issue. He said, “Pegasus is Modi Navishwas. Trying to capture everyone’s voice. However, there is no benefit in doing all this. There’s a phone, but it’s tapped. Can’t talk to anyone. The world cannot go on like this. Even more dangerous than the Super Emergency. But for how long? ” Mamata Banerjee said the BJP does not trust its own party leaders and ministers. He also alleged that the phones of RSS leaders were being tapped.

From the stage of Ekushey, the Chief Minister showed that he had covered the camera of his mobile phone with plaster. In that context, he said, nothing will happen by putting leukoplast on the phone. It is a symbolic protest. In fact, they should have leukoplast in their face. ” The Chief Minister also opened his mouth about the post-poll violence. He made it clear that the BJP was making false allegations. “There was no post-poll violence,” he said. The unrest that took place before the election. The state is being unjustly blamed. ”