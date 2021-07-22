mamata banerjee to meet narendra modi on 26th july, 26 july Modi-mamata meeting– News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: During his visit to Delhi, he wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said so. The Chief Minister will leave for Delhi on August 27. Mamata informed that she will meet the Prime Minister this time during her visit to the capital. The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Kolkata on August 30. Before that, he will meet the Prime Minister on August 26. At a press conference on Thursday, the chief minister said the prime minister would give time. I will go to Delhi on a three-day visit. I will meet the President. I will also meet other Union Ministers if possible.

Abhishek Banerjee has already gone to Delhi. This time Mamata will go. Political circles say, Mamata-Abhishek’s trip to Delhi is to fix the routemap before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections! Both will talk to the leaders of the opposition to sort out the strategy of the 24th. Mamata Banerjee may hold talks with leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar. Informed quarters think that the strategy of 24 can be determined in that discussion. And that is why many think that Mamata’s visit to Delhi on the 26th is relevant.

Mamata Banerjee has always called on all to fight against the BJP government at the Center. He also slammed the Center over the Pegasus scandal at a press conference on the same day. The supply of vaccines in Bengal is much less than the demand. Mamata had earlier said that the Center was deliberately depriving Bengal of the vaccine. He claimed that the Center was sending more vaccines to BJP-ruled states than demand.