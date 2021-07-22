Panasonic expands Kitchen Appliances portfolio launches Monster Super Mixer Grinders

Panasonic Appliances India Company Limited, the market leader in Automatic Cookers with more than 1 Crore Happy Customers across the globe, expands its presence in the Mixer Grinder Category – launches Monster Super Mixer Grinder range. Equipped with a powerful 750Watt motor, the new range ensure faster processing along with a finer mixing & grinding experience. The new range of Monster Super Mixer Grinders is available in variants of 3 Jars and 4 Jars with a starting price of Rs.8, 495 available at all Panasonic brand shops and large format retail outlets across the county.

Speaking on the new launch, Mr. Ganesan Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd. said, “Widely respected for our commitment to quality, safety and convenience, we at Panasonic strive to deliver fresh experiences by keeping pace with the changing times catering to the diverse needs of the consumers. Monster Series is another one of our innovations designed to help consumers experience stress-free cooking. Every Monster Super Mixer Grinder that rolls out of our factory goes through 53 tough quality tests ensuring enhanced safety. Also, in line with the Government’s program of ‘Make in India’ we are proud to say we have been manufacturing in India since 1988.”

The new models have been designed with a focus on four defining aspects of Quality, Safety, Convenience and Design. They come with a Unique Super Jar feature that allows users to use only one Jar to perform multiple applications by only changing the lids. The first lid is a Dome Lid that which is ideal for Blending & Juicing; the second is a Chutney Lid with Pusher Attachment for Dry and Wet Chutney Grinding; the third is an inverted lid that is apt for Grinding Spices. Extending ease of use and safety, the Super Jars Dome Lid and Chutney Lid with Pusher Attachment come with a Water Pouring Inlet, wherein users need not open the lid to pour water; instead they can add water while the grinding is in process. All the Jars and Blades are made of 304 grade Stainless Steel materials which are rust-resistant.

Catering to consumers’ need for convenience, Monster Super Mixer Grinders are the perfect kitchen companion with its elegant design, 5 new color variants and powerful features.

Safety being the hallmark of Panasonic Mixer Grinders, the Monster range is equipped with Double Safety Lock, ensuring that mixer grinder will only work when the Mixie Lid and Mixie Jar are locked in its place preventing accidental switching on of the Mixer Grinder.

About Panasonic Appliances India Company Limited

Products from Panasonic Appliances India Company Limited are manufactured in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spread across an 11-acre property at Sholavaram near Chennai. With a workforce of nearly 800 employees, the manufacturing facility has a capacity to produce 1.25 Million Cookers, 0.5 Million Super Mixer Grinders and 0.1 Million Ultimate Wet Grinders every year. Nearly 30% of the products manufactured in this facility are exported to more than 50 countries such as the USA, Canada, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Oceania and SAARC while the rest cater to the dynamic Indian Market. Since its incorporation, the Company has grown significantly in terms of Production Capacity to match the high demand in the market.