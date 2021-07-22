Privilege Motion against Santanu Sen || Tulakalam in Parliament on the issue of Pegasus! Shantanu Sen at the Center for Complaints of Violation of Rights

#NewDelhi: Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha on Thursday afternoon on the Pegasus spyware controversy. He also started speaking in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen rushed to his seat after three minutes. He snatched a copy of the minister’s statement and tore it up. The BJP MPs immediately started a commotion. The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha adjourned the session as usual to ask the Minister to put his statement on the table.

Shantanu alleged that after the incident, another Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, treated him in an obscene manner and even physically harassed him. Trinamool MPs later met the Rajya Sabha chairman and complained about this.

According to sources, the Center (Privilege Motion against Santanu Sen) is going to bring a notice of violation of rights against Shantanu Sen. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has the power to take the final decision on the notice of violation of rights. He can decide on his own or send the matter to the Privilege Committee of the Rajya Sabha for consideration. In that case Shantanu will have to appear before the Privilege Committee. Which is a matter of embarrassment. In the past, several parliaments have faced punishment for violating notices. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has suspended seven MPs for creating such chaos in the parliament.

Experts believe that Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen is under a lot of pressure in the whole incident. He did not want to face the media after the incident in the Rajya Sabha. In his words, “I will not comment on what the Trinamool Congress has said.” It is to be noted that the Committee may, if it deems it a breach of rights, recommend the suspension of the accused MP for the entire session from one day. Again, if you apologize for the incident or ask for forgiveness, it can be resolved without anything. However, the attitude of the government was not like that. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi condemned the incident and said that the government would issue a breach notice against Shantanu Sen.

