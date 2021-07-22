Successful surgery on an 11-month-old baby with complex heart disease at Medica Superspeciality Hospital

#Kolkata: Medica Superspeciality Hospital is another example. An 11-month-old girl was admitted to the hospital with a rare heart attack. The child is healed by complex surgery. The Pediatric Cardiology and CTVS team looked into the matter together for the treatment of complex heart disease. The impossible was achieved under the leadership of Dr. Anil Kumar Singh, Pediatric Cardiology and Dr. Mrinal Bandhu Das and Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee and Dr. Arpan Chakraborty.

Anjali Das, a baby girl, was born in Gopiballavpur in Midnapore at a time when people all over the country were terrified. From the age of 5 months, little Anjali started getting cold. Cough accumulates in the chest. But the slave family did not give much importance to this at first. But one day when the condition deteriorated, they took the child to a government hospital for treatment. The doctors there examined the child and asked him to take him to Calcutta. The child has a problem with his chest, so he was told to see a big cardiologist immediately. The child has a complex congenital heart disease. There was a problem with the blood supply to a part of his body. This problem is exacerbated whenever there is a transfer of blood from the heart to the body. However, the child is now completely healthy as he was treated at the right time.

Medica Superspeciality Hospital treats various heart diseases in children with the state government. The 11-month-old girl was referred from medical college to Medica. The issue was brought under the government’s Shishu Sathi project. The slave family is 4 hours away from home to take their one-month-old daughter to Medica.

The rest of the team also collaborated with Dr. Mrinal Bandhu Das who successfully performed the surgery. Dr. Anil Kumar Sanghi said, “When the baby was brought to us, his condition was very bad. He weighed very little. The decision to operate was made on seeing him. The disease is diagnosed at an early age, and the baby’s body also shows symptoms at that age, but when we bring him in, he is 11 months old, which is a little too much for the disease. The operation was very risky for the 11-month-old baby. “

Dr Mrinal’s friend Das said, “Anjali Das’s family was scared of the operation. The baby’s mother was counseled here to explain why the surgery was needed. If not, what could happen. They relied on our team. And the surgery was successful. It was a very difficult task to save the baby. “