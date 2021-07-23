A team is coming to West Bengal to plan coming agendas with High Command What are the plans for the next day in Tripura? Trinamool delegation is coming to Kolkata to understand …– News18 Bangla

#Tripura: District administration’s permission did not match So, despite the plan, the Trinamool Congress faced difficulties in celebrating the 21st of July in Tripura. The plan was to put up giant screens in various places, including Agartala, to hear Mamata Banerjee’s speech. But it was not possible to install a giant screen without the permission of the district magistrate. The curfew was imposed in Tripura from 2pm due to the corona ban, so the grassroots plan was hit hard. Trinamool activists had to go into police custody to observe July 21. The top leadership of the team was happy to see their enthusiasm. They are coming to Kolkata this time to understand what they plan to do tomorrow

According to sources, representatives from eight districts of Tripura will arrive in Kolkata in the second week of August. Two people will come from each district. The delegation will come to Kolkata with various organizations including students, youth, women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Acting Tripura leader Ashish Lal Singh said, “Everyone in the team has appreciated our work. Our staff at all levels have been very enthusiastic about it. So we want to meet Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to understand what we have to do in the future.”

Despite the obstacles in celebrating July 21, the workers do not want to accept the rate now. This time, the Trinamool gave special importance to Tripura on July 21. Because the grassroots wanted to expand itself by exerting influence in the neighboring states. An earlier call was sent to Ashish Lal Singh. According to political circles, if Mamata Banerjee throws a tough challenge to the BJP in Tripura too, the message that will go to the national level before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will benefit the BJP opposition parties. Secondly, it can be explained that Mamata Banerjee is the only anti-BJP face.

That is why the Trinamool Congress wants to increase the organization in Tripura from now on. Considering all this, posters and projectors started showing. But don’t get in the way. The Corona situation in Tripura has not been handled for the past few months. With that excuse in mind, the Biplob Deb government wants to speed up the grassroots. Curfew issued. So not in the usual way in the gathering.

Of course, not just Tripura. The grassroots are desperate to increase their own existence. As a result, they have observed July 21 in states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Arrangements were made to hear Mamata Banerjee’s speech on giant screens in 32 districts of Gujarat. MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy himself went to Uttar Pradesh. But in the case of Tripura, what tactics does the Trinamool Congress use in this situation?