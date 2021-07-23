Abhishek Banerjee to play major role before 2024 Abhishek is also going to Delhi with Mamata, the political circles are seeing special significance – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee is set to play a major role in Mamata Banerjee’s initiative to unite the opposition in the 2024 war. That hint became clear on the stage on July 21 Abhishek is going to Delhi with the Chief Minister next week with the seal on that speculation.

Abhishek Banerjee flew to Delhi after the July 21 program That is how the parliament is going on The party’s all-India general secretary also went to Delhi to discuss the party’s tactics in parliament with Trinamool MPs. Today, he is returning from Delhi on Friday It is heard that Abhishek will go to Delhi with Mamata Banerjee again on Monday. Even though the parliament is going on, Abhishek’s journey to Delhi with Mamata is very significant

Abhishek will play an important role in the work that has started to be done at the national level with the opposition before 2024. As soon as he became the All India General Secretary, he announced that they would fight in the state of Vinay with the eyes of the BJP. He has stepped down in his preparation After the great success in Bengal, the grassroots top leadership, including Mamata Banerjee, are relying more and more on Abhishek.

Abhishek is fluent in Bengali, English and Hindi He later spoke to the younger generation of opposition leaders at the all-India level, saying he could do a better job of bridging the gap. Mamata Banerjee will meet the Prime Minister and the President next week. Besides, the Trinamool leader will hold meetings with several senior leaders of the opposition camp Abhishek 7 can also play an important role there

The politics of the capital will be in full swing next week in the presence of Mamata Abhishek is expected to play the role of Didi’s envoy in meeting and communicating with opposition leaders. As a result, it is very important for him to be on this tour with Mamata right after his debut at the national level after the conquest of Bengal.