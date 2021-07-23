Capri Global Capital Ltd appoints Mr. Rahul Agarwal as Chief Technology Officer

Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL), a diversified NBFC, has appointed Mr. Rahul Agarwal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The appointment has come into effect from July 16, 2021.

In his new role, Mr. Agarwal would head the technology vertical and will take up the responsibility of all technology functions across the company. He is entrusted with the responsibility of driving digital transformation initiatives, deploying technology interfaces to enable tailor-made services as well as incubating strategic IT solutions for CGCL product categories.

Speaking about the appointment, Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital Ltd. said, “CGCL is geared to accelerate its digital transformation by bringing the necessary domain expertise and high-velocity implementation. The transformation needs re-engineering of business models that not only embraces newer technologies and platforms but integrate them into existing business processes to deliver the best-in-class services. We are delighted to onboard Mr. Agarwal with multi-disciplinary expertise as our CTO. He will play a pivotal role in re-defining CGCL’s technology vision and product roadmap that will be a key pillar of the organization’s expansion journey in the coming year.”

Mr. Agarwal is a technology leader with more than 17 years of experience in building products, platforms, services, and leading teams across diverse industry sectors. Before joining CGCL, he has served as Group CTO at Aakash Educational Services and CTO for PolicyBazaar.com as well as Lava International in his career stint respectively. He has experience across business – tech integration, product/technology ownership, system design/architecture, business solution design & building highly scalable systems. He has a deep understanding of AWS infrastructure and big data processing and analytics systems.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Mr. Agarwal has also worked with IndiaHomes.com, Tyroo Media Pvt Ltd, Clickable, Vritii InfoCom, Tribal Fusion & Tavant Technologies at various key positions.