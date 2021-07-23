CCTV and helpline in public transport for the protection of women! The High Court’s proposal to the state

#Kolkata: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta High Court to ensure the safety and security of women in public transport. The Calcutta High Court has asked the state whether some special measures can be taken to maintain security.

1) Whether CCTV cameras can be used in public transport. It will be seen whether CCTV cameras can be installed in the bus. It is proposed to consider this format for the entire state.

2) Inside the bus so that it is easily visible. And whether women’s helpline numbers can be promoted at bus stands.

3) A specific helpline number for transgender people on the bus has also been considered.

He directed the Additional Solicitor General of the Center and the Advocate General of the State to inform the plan and position on the safety and security of girls and transgender people in public transport. The Center and the states will announce their positions by August 12. The division bench of the Chief Justice, which is in charge of women’s safety and security, said, “For the safety and security of women in public transport, the mentality of the society must be changed first.

Lawyer Sabyasachi Chatterjee said, “The High Court has understood the security issue. If the Center and the states inform the court of their plans, I hope something will be done.”

