Dabur enters Syrups & Spreads category with Dabur Honey Tasties Flavoured Honey

India’s leading science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd today announced the extension of its Most Trusted Healthcare brand Dabur Honey with the launch of ‘Dabur Honey Tasties’, a honey-infused sweet, healthy and No Added Sugar take on the classic sugary Chocolate and Strawberry syrups. The range of Chocolate and Strawberry flavoured Honey Tasties has the goodness of honey, is enriched with Vitamin D and has NO ADDED SUGAR.

The new Honey Tasties has been launched in two flavours – Chocolate and Strawberry – priced at Rs 120 for a 200 gm pack.

“Dabur Honey has been trusted by generations as their preferred health and food supplement. We are now offering its nutrition for kids with our new range of flavoured Honey, which is the perfect combination of taste and health. Millennial moms are increasingly looking for products that offer great taste while being healthy for their little ones. They are also finding ways of giving the goodness of honey to their kids. Dabur Honey Tasties, a one-of-its-kind innovation in the honey category, provides a tasty treat that kids will love,” Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Health Supplements Mr. Prashant Agarwal said.

Dabur Honey Tasties come in colourful and stimulating squeezy packs and will be available in select retail stores and on leading ecommerce platforms.

“The new Dabur Honey Tasties is powered by the goodness and nutrition of honey, is enriched with Vitamin D and has no added sugar to offer consumers the rich, irresistible chocolaty and strawberry flavours without compromising on their health. It helps in boosting energy, is a rich source of nutrition, antioxidants and minerals; which helps boost immunity. It can be added into milk, spread on bread, drizzled on pancakes/waffles and used to make desserts. It not only enhances the flavour of milkshakes but can also be used as a topping in beverages like Cold Chocolate and Cold Coffee, besides Ice-Creams,” Mr. Agarwal added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.

