Excessive question in post-vote unrest case, NHRC scolded in High Court

#Kolkata: NHRC scolded the High Court over the over-active question in the post-poll unrest case. Case of post-poll unrest in the state. A seven-member committee appointed by the National Human Rights Commission submitted its final report on July 13. In question, NHRC lawyers said that many of those who complained in front of committee members were still being intimidated by police and ruling party workers. Putting before the court two incidents in Burdwan and Kochbihar Tufanganj, he added that the police and the ruling party threatened the accused after the information was leaked, and then the allegations were withdrawn from the NHRC. As soon as possible, on the basis of the report, the investigation of the post-vote unrest should be handed over to an impartial investigating agency.

The judges of the larger bench did not suppress their dissatisfaction with such a question. Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherjee told NHRC lawyers that the NHRC was asked to conduct an impartial inquiry to find out the real cause of the post-poll unrest. The NHRC investigated and reported. What will happen to the investigation is a matter for the court to decide, so that the commission lawyer does not behave like a rival defendant. Later, the Acting Chief Justice also addressed the Commission’s lawyers in a similar tone. Although all parts of the NHRC report were given to other plaintiffs, including the state, the part that contained details of rape incidents and allegations was not given to anyone. If that part is not available, the state will not be able to state its position, said Advocate General Kishore Dutt. They also have to pay that part of the state’s demand. Otherwise, how will they answer? The NHRC’s statement said it was confidential and therefore not given. They will do whatever the court says. Justice Subrata Talukder asked the Advocate General, “Is it your job to investigate the allegations, or to act only on the basis of the NHRC’s report and respond to it?” It will take extra time to pay. The state knows all, the larger bench of 5 justices is reluctant to give time to this argument.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a lawyer holding a bat for the state at the moment, has a question, there are multiple inconsistencies in the report, there are also references to pre-poll incidents. This is not desirable for a neutral body like the NHRC. It is a politically motivated report. Mahesh Jethmalani, the lawyer of the public interest litigant, brought up the issue of Gujarat riots. Post-poll violence in the state is a situation like the Gujarat riots, in which case the judiciary needs to intervene like the situation in Gujarat. An investigation with an impartial body is urgently needed. Why would they investigate the police who are threatening the victims? Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani also dropped the question for the purpose of the court. The court also gave a clear indication that it did not want to take any further steps after responding to the show-cause of IPS Rashid Munir Khan in charge of Jadavpur. The report of the second autopsy of Kankurgachhi Abhijit Sarkar was submitted to the court on the same day. Anyone wishing to submit an affidavit, including the state, must do so by July 28 and a counter-affidavit can be submitted by July 28. The next hearing of the case on July 26 will be in a larger bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Subrata Talukder.

ARNAB HAZRA