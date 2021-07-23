HS Results Controversy: Mahua reveals student’s ‘identity’ Demands for resignation, however, have not stopped

#Kolkata: During the announcement of HS Results 2021 on Friday, Chairman of the Higher Secondary Education Parliament Mahua Das mentioned the religious identity of the first place student. Not once, but more than once, Mahua Das has revealed the religious identity of that student from Murshidabad. And the debate has started since then. The identity of a student is that she is a student, she has achieved success as a student. In that case, there has been a storm of criticism about why the student’s religious identity was repeatedly highlighted. There were even strong protests in Bidhannagar, in front of the Parliament House, demanding the resignation of Mahua Das. The members of the Teachers Unity Free Forum showed that protest. They claim that the whole teacher community has bowed down in this case of Mahua Das.

At noon on the same day, members of the Teachers Unity Open Forum started protesting in front of the office of the Higher Education Parliament near Karunamayi in Bidhannagar. However, the police reached there immediately. Meanwhile, protesters chanted slogans demanding the resignation of Mahua Das.

However, Mahua Das has spoken in the face of criticism. He claimed that the religious identity of the student came to him out of emotion. It is useless to look for any other reason. Rumana Sultana of Kandy in Murshidabad got 499 marks out of 500 in higher secondary. Although her name was not announced, Mahua Devi said on Friday, “A Muslim student from Murshidabad, a Muslim lady girl got 499 marks out of 500.” And the criticism started with that remark of the Speaker of Parliament.

The question is, why was the ‘Muslim’ identity mentioned even before the name of the person who got the highest marks in the examination was mentioned? The controversy has reached a point where the BJP and the Congress have also spoken out. Adhir Chowdhury, president of the provincial Congress, also criticized Mahua Das. Even the Imam Association has strongly opposed it. Meanwhile, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s IT cell and co-observer of the BJP in West Bengal, tweeted about the issue, saying, The chairperson of the Higher Education Parliament mentioned her religious identity before naming the highest-scoring girl during the high school results. Her religious identity grew beyond the educational qualifications of a high school girl. How many more days will these students have to endure all this? ‘That process did not stop even on Saturday, but the demand for the resignation of Mahua Das became even stronger.