In the last 24 hours, the number of corona infections in the state has decreased but the daily death has increased! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although the number of coronavirus infections in the state has decreased in the last 24 hours, the number is close to 700 (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). In the last 24 hours, 793 people have been newly infected with coronavirus in the state, according to a health department bulletin on Thursday. At the same time, where the daily death rate was only 7 on Wednesday, it has increased to 13 again on Thursday.

The number of daily attacks in Kolkata is 57. 42 people have been affected in South 24 Parganas. Among other districts, 52 people were infected in Nadia, 51 in East Midnapore, 49 in Howrah, 42 in Jalpaiguri, 41 in Kochbihar and 40 in West Midnapore. According to the health building bulletin, a total of 15 lakh 21 thousand 261 people have been infected with corona in the state so far. On the other hand, a total of 16,040 people have died in Kovid so far. North 24 Parganas is at the top in the number of victims. In one day, 92 people were infected there. Darjeeling is not far behind. The number of victims there is 71.

In the last 24 hours, 96 people have recovered from Corona in the state. So far, a total of 14 lakh 91 thousand 18 people have recovered in the state. The total infection rate in the state is 9.93 percent. However, the daily infection rate has increased slightly to 1.98 percent.

On the other hand, 4 lakh 18 thousand 460 people have died in Corona so far in the country. The total number of victims is 3 crore 12 lakh 17 thousand 338. The number of active cases is 4 lakh 6 thousand 160. In the meantime, 3 crore 3 lakh 90 thousand 8 people have recovered by conquering Corona. One day 36 thousand 97 people were cured.