Jagdeep Dhankhar Meets Biman Banerjee: What about? Even in the midst of democracy, there is a lot of speculation surrounding the Governor-Principal meeting

#Kolkata: Discussion of the Legislative Assembly? Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s talks with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee have sparked such rumors in state politics. The two met at the Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on Friday Apart from discussing the assembly, the two also discussed the proposal to form a legislative assembly, sources said. However, in the meantime, the tone of sarcasm has emerged in the governor’s tweet.

With a picture of the meeting, the Governor wrote in a tweet, “Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had a meeting with the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee.” After that, the governor tweeted about the meeting with the speaker and stabbed the speaker about democracy.

However, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said before the meeting, “The governor has invited 7 The legislature is a constitutional body, just as the governor is a constitutional body. He wanted to talk We also want to solve any problem through words. A few days ago, Mamata Banerjee visited the Raj Bhavan and had a two-hour meeting with the Governor.

Since coming to power in the state, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has been at loggerheads with the Governor on various issues. Jagdeep Dhankhar had even publicly voiced a few days ago that the Speaker had made false allegations against him to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He also wrote a stern letter to Biman Banerjee on the issue On the same day, however, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar himself tweeted that he had met the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. However, he did not stop stabbing at the end of the meeting.

However, on the day of the presentation of the budget, a picture of courtesy was taken between the governor, the chief minister and the principal in the assembly. The three of them also talked for a while in a light mood After that the Chief Minister went to Raj Bhavan