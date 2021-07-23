Kasba Police Station || ‘No entry’ in shorts! Kasba police policy by imposing clothing rules police! Young man at the door of Lalbazar

#Kolkata: Wearing shorts, the young man who went to report the theft was not allowed to enter the police station! Abhishek De Biswas, a resident of Picnic Garden, and his colleague Barnik Dutta have made such allegations on Facebook.

The incident started on July 18. Barnik Dutt, a resident of Picnic Garden in Kasba Thana area, went to Kasba Thana around 5 pm on July 18 to lodge a complaint of theft. He was wearing three-quarter pants at the time. Abhishek complained that when he went to the police station without hearing his complaint, the police told him not to wear shorts, but to go after full pants without making any further complaint. He became vocal on social media after this incident. Abhishek wrote in the post, ‘I was surprised to see the police policy on what people will wear. Suppose a man falls into the hands of snatchers on the ground and somehow escapes to the police station. In that case, if he is wearing shorts, he will not be able to enter the police station? ‘

But his question as a citizen is, is there any dress code for coming to the police station to lodge a complaint? Barnik Dutt and his friend Abhishek De Biswas mailed a high-ranking Kolkata police official to get an answer to their question. Not only that, you want to know by sending a message on the Twitter handle, ‘Is it forbidden to come to the police station to complain after half pants?’ At the same time the issue of Kasba police station was also raised. In reply to which the Kolkata police sent a message saying, ‘Do you go to the office wearing shorts?

In his words, he was out on a mission. The theft took place at a temple adjacent to the house at that time. Then go to Kasba police station to lodge a complaint. Allegedly, he was prevented from entering the police station. Allegedly, when he was told to enter the police station, he was told that he could not go inside the police station after shorts. Abhishek shared the matter on social media after the incident. They also shared the screenshot with the reply to the message they sent to the Kolkata Police in the post.

Abhishek has already lodged an e-mail complaint with high-ranking officials of Lalbazar about the incident. Which is where the debate started. An officer with the rank of Assistant Commissioner has been asked to look into the whole matter. He has already identified two civic volunteers of Kasba police station. Those who told the complainant that day that the complaint was not taken if the shorts came later. The official will submit the report in Lalbazar this evening.

AMIT SARKAR