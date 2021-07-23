Kolkata Police arrested convicted for rape threat over internet | Tele actress Pratyusha Pal is constantly threatened with rape! Finally arrested accused – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The accused youth Ishik Majumder was finally caught by the police for threatening to rape tele-actress Pratyusha Paul. Allegations against her have been threatening to rape the actress for the last one year! The accused was arrested by the officers of Lalbazar Cyber ​​Police Station.

The arrested youth, Ishik Majumder, is a resident of Belgharia in the northern suburbs, police said. Detectives arrested the accused from his home on Thursday. Laptops, routers and some other devices were recovered from his house. When Ishik was taken to court on that day, the judge ordered him to be kept in police custody till July 30.

Actress Pratyusha Paul has acted in Bengali serials. The popularity of the famous heroine ‘Come Mother Lakshmi’, ‘Still Remember’ is also quite high on social media. The actress started getting messages on social media a year ago. At first he didn’t care. But gradually the accused started threatening her with rape. He informed the matter to the cyber police station of Lalbazar by e-mail a year ago. The accused then threatened his mother and the hairdresser.

He has been accused of committing atrocities again for the last few weeks. He was repeatedly threatened. He was even sent to a pornographic film with the actress’ face. It was even threatened that the picture would be uploaded. After that he went to Lalbazar and complained again about the whole matter. The police of Cyber ​​Police Station started a case alleging IT Act and Molestation. The actress also submitted some information.

After investigating, the police came to know that the whole incident was the work of a young man named Ishik. Detectives are trying to find out why he sent the message to the actress or whether he knew the actress in any way. Police said they were trying to find out whether Aishik had committed a cyber crime by threatening any other woman besides the actress.