Kovacin vaccination stopped in Kolkata! Many have to come back from far away – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Zero covacin vaccine in the warehouse of Kolkata Municipality. Kovacin vaccination at all health centers and mega centers in the municipality remained closed throughout the day on Thursday. Covishield vaccination is being carried out in all the health centers of the municipality as per the rules.

Atin Ghosh, a member of the Kolkata Municipality’s governing body and in charge of the municipality’s health department, told a news conference on Thursday that covacin vaccination should be stopped. Kovacin is no longer in municipal stock. Therefore, the first and second doses of covacin vaccine given daily from 39 health centers of the municipality will not be given on Friday. If the central government does not send vaccines, these vaccination centers will be closed for the time being.

A mega center was set up at Roxy Cinema Hall next to the municipality’s head office in Newmarket, along with municipal health centers, for covacin vaccine. Atin Ghosh informed that vaccination work will also be stopped in that mega center. On Friday morning, I went to the Dharmatala Center of Kolkata Municipality and saw that many people were coming back to get vaccinated. Some of them came to the mega center of Roxy Cinema Hall again and got the message. Again, many have received messages on the way that their vaccination program has been rescheduled for July 26 instead of July 23.

Minti Samanta, a 72-year-old heart patient from Howrah Bargachhia, came to get vaccinated against covacin. He rented a car from a distance of 40 km and came to take the second dose of the vaccine. He took the first dose on June 15. As such, July 28 is the last day of his second dose of vaccination. Thought he would get vaccinated before. But as he is rescheduled, he will have to get vaccinated on that last day.

The former army officer came from Batanagar with his wife on a bike to get the second vaccine at the mega center of Roxy Cinema Hall near Kolkata Municipality. After riding a 22 km bike, he was disappointed in the end.

BISWAJIT SAHA