Major Covaxin crisis in Kolkata Crying for covacin, people frustrated to get the second dose! I don’t know when the state will come – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Kolkata, there is practically a cry for covacin Private hospitals have a few doses of covacin, but the government has zero. As a result, those who received the first dose of covacin from a government hospital or municipal health center are more likely to be frustrated by the second dose. The state health department is also in the dark about when the new dose of covacin will be available to the state.

The use of covacin vaccine in the state is much less than that of covshield However, the supply of the vaccine, made by Bharat Biotech, is so low that the municipality said on Thursday that no vaccine would be given in Kolkata today, Friday. There is not even a single dose of covacin in the Central Drug Store of the State Health Department However, some private hospitals, such as Woodlands in Kolkata, are still administering the covacin vaccine. According to the health department, since vaccines are sent in advance, covacine vaccines may be available in some places in the district.

According to the health department, the center has been requested to send four lakh doses of covacin immediately. But it is not yet clear when the vaccine will come It is certain that it will not come today Today, five lakh doses of corona vaccine are expected to arrive in Kolkata But it will all come down to Covishield’s vaccine Health officials say at least 1.5 to 200,000 doses of covacin vaccine are now available, but it will be possible to continue for seven days.

In this situation, many people are being harassed for taking the second dose of covacin They are not getting the covacin vaccine even after the specified day of taking the second dose has passed On this day, many people also gathered at SSKM Hospital to take covacin But a notice was hung on behalf of the hospital as there was no vaccine for covacin