MAKAUT is Organizing a Five Day FDP on Applications of Artificial Intelligence on Geospatial Data

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT). WB is organizing a Five-Day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Applications of Artificial Intelligence on Geospatial Data” From 26th to 30th July, 2021. It is sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL). Experienced faculties from renowned Universities/ Premier Institutes and Industry experts will engage the sessions.

Hurry up to register. There is no Registration Fee. As the number of participants is limited to 200, applications are considered on first come, first serve basis.

To Register please visit:

https://atalacademy.aicte- india.org/signup

The patrons of the programme are:

Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT, WB

Dr. P.P. Lahiri, Registrar, MAKAUT, WB

The Program Coordinator is: Dr. Somdatta Chakravortty, HoD, Department of Information Technology, MAKAUT, WB

email- [email protected] makautwb.ac.in

Contact no: +91 94338 97685

In this FDP on ‘Application of Artificial Intelligence on Geospatial Data’ the effort will be to focus on Geospatial Artificial Intelligence, the intersection of geospatial data and artificial intelligence. Geospatial AI, the intersection of geospatial data and artificial intelligence, is the new frontier of technological innovation and its applications to solve the intriguing problems of modern times. Geospatial Analytics will be critical to enterprises and governments ranging from weather centres, national labs, defence agencies, healthcare, agriculture, insurance, transportation, and many more.