Mamata Banerjee: Big announcement Mamata Banerjee! The government is coming to the door again in August to fill ‘Lakshmi’ in ‘Bhandare’ …

#Kolkata: Duare Sarkar camps are being re-launched across the state. Speaking at a press conference from Nabanna on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Ordinary people can apply through the camp again from August 16 to September 15 to avail the benefits of the government project at the door.”

Besides, the Chief Minister also announced the launch of ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ project soon to make women self-reliant. It has been learned that the people of Bengal will be able to apply for Lakshmi’s Bhandar, Student Credit Card, Swasthyasathi multiple projects through the government camp at this door.

The Chief Minister said, ‘Lakshmi’s Bhandar project will be available from September 1. However, before getting the benefit of this project, the application form has to be submitted. And the ‘Government at the Door’ camp is being re-launched to deliver that application to every person in Bengal. The camp will run from August 16 to September 15.

‘Every woman between the ages of 25 and 60 can apply for the Lakshmi Bhandar project. However, those who are pensioners will not get the benefit of this scheme. Under this project, Scheduled Caste and Indigenous women will get Rs.1000 per month and General or Ordinary women will get Rs.500 per month. According to political analysts, the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp played a major role in Mamata’s third visit to Bengal. That is why it is believed that this camp is being started again.