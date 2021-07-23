‘NON MLA CM’! Firhad gave a stern reply to Shuvendu’s sarcasm about Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim responded to Shuvendu Adhikari’s sarcasm by calling Mamata Banerjee a ‘non-MLA CM’. Shuvendu Adhikari repeatedly called the Chief Minister a ‘defeated’ Chief Minister. After Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time, Shuvendu Adhikari targeted Mamata Banerjee in several rallies.

When asked about this, Firhad Hakim, a minister of state and a front-line grassroots leader, responded to Shuvendu’s sarcasm in a challenging tone. Firhad’s question, ‘Why is he or his party afraid of the by-election? If you have the courage, come to the polls. I will respond to the result of the vote ‘. Among the horrific transitions of the Corona if the eight-point last assembly election could be a vote. So in the current situation, the graph of Corona infection is much lower. Why is the BJP afraid to vote there? Are you unhappy with the vote for fear of losing? Raising this question, Nandigram’s BJP MLA Shuvendu Adhikari’s challenge to Firhad is that the BJP has no place in Bengal. I will defeat the BJP in all the centers in the upcoming by-elections. The bail of BJP candidates will be confiscated.

The counting of votes in Nandigram has been rigged. The matter is pending in the court. So while the ruling camp did not want to comment on the matter, they are optimistic about Mamata Banerjee’s victory. The court has already ordered the preservation of all voting information and other materials. Referring to the 21st July Martyrs ‘Day, Firhad Hakim also said,’ People of Bengal have understood the BJP’s drama. The BJP wanted to come to the campaign by celebrating Shraddhanjali Diwas on the 21st of July. The movement is with blood. Trinamool leader Firhad took the BJP by one hand even though it was not a drama. Firhad Hakim also said, ‘BJP will disappear from India in the 2024 elections. Today the whole country is the victim of one anti-people policy after another of the Center. The anti-Modi alliance led by Bengal leader Mamata Banerjee will show the way for a new India in the days to come. A new sunrise will take place in the country with the help of our Chief Minister. Mamata is the face of opposition to Modi.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI