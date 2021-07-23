Partha Chatterjee: ‘Reliance is working, Tata will do it!’ Perth is building new fields by covering Singur’s wounds

#Kolkata: 13 years have passed since the Singur movement. Trinamool is now the third ruling party from the opposition. And after coming to power for the third time after winning a landslide victory, Perth Chatterjee, the state’s industry and commerce minister, has been repeatedly sending messages to the outgoing Tatas. A few days ago, he said, “The fight was against the Left government and their land acquisition policy. Not against Tata. ”On Friday, the Industries and Commerce Minister again gave a positive message to Tatas. In his words, ‘Tatars are not our enemy. Multi-crop land was taken from reluctant farmers. We talked about land selection. Tata’s various businesses were still here. Tatara will be happy. There are many industries that have invested in this state to encourage them.

This is not the end, Perth Chatterjee added, ‘Our main goal is employment in Bengal. That is the priority of our government. We would welcome any proposal from Tatas. Big companies like Reliance are also working here. We all want industrialization in Bengal. But we want progress in the combination of industrial agriculture.

Incidentally, the then opposition party left Singur 13 years ago to join the Tata Nano factory in Gujarat due to the deadly grassroots movement. That incident caused a stir in the state politics. Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress led by her have put an end to the leftist rule by keeping the anti-land acquisition movement in Singur and Nandigram in the forefront. After coming to power, he has repeatedly organized industrial conferences. He also migrated abroad to bring art.

But Tata went from wound to grassroots. Finally, Industry and Commerce Minister Perth Chatterjee recently opened his mouth. He said, ‘The problem was with the left government. There was a problem with the way the land was acquired. We have no enmity with Tata. We did not fight against Tata. Tata is one of the largest and most respected industries in the country and abroad. We can’t blame Tata. ‘ This time he opened his mouth by inviting Tatas again.