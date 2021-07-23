People in Kolkata not getting second dose due to scarcity | People lost their way in the city of Kovacin! ‘What to do after the second dose?’ – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A new crisis is looming in Kolkata in the face of the third wave of coronavirus. Covaxin is one of the scarce coronavirus vaccines in Calcutta. Normally, those who have come close to taking the second dose of vaccine (Covaxin Second Dose) are now lost. Similarly, despite the passage of time, the city dwellers are worried that they have not been vaccinated even after visiting various hospitals and health centers.

From the very beginning, the general public has had to face multiple complications with the coronavirus vaccine. Every day, people line up at all the Covid-19 Vaccination Centers in the city long before sunrise. Many people have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Some got covishield and some got covacin. But Atin Ghosh, one of the administrators of Kolkata Municipality, said on Thursday that no covacin would be given anywhere in the city from Friday. Because there is no supply of covacin.

As a result, those who had time to take the second dose of the vaccine are now in danger. Covacin has been given in the office of Boro Three in the flower garden from the beginning. But it’s closed today. Earlier it was announced on behalf of the municipality in the area. So the line did not fall from the morning like other days. Even then many people are going back because they don’t know.

Bharti Saha appeared in the morning without knowing that the vaccine would not be given at the borough office today. He said, ‘I received an SMS tomorrow. That’s why I came in the morning. Not being offered here. I can’t even say how long I will get it ‘. Panchanan Bose, 70, said, ‘I came one day ago. Went back because there were so many lines. Going back today. I don’t know what to do when the time for vaccination is over. ‘

Covacin has been given to SSKM on this day. Only 50 people got it. But at least a couple of people lined up in the morning hoping to get a second dose of covacin. Prosenjit Ghosh was one of them who was standing at number 50 in the line. “I feel lucky,” he said.

While everyone else waiting in line has to go back disappointed. One of them, Shantanu Das, said, ‘If covacin is available in private places, why not in public places? I need to take the second dose by the 28th. If I don’t get it within this time, no one can say what I will do. ‘