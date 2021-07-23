Piaggio Vehicles launches the Ape’ HT Range- first of its kind 300cc BSVI Petrol and CNG vehicles

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles today launched the first of its kind 300cc powered vehicles called the Ape’ HT Range in both Petrol and CNG fuel options. The new launches are available in both the cargo and passenger segments.

The Ape’ HT Range includes:

Petrol cargo – Ape’ Xtra HT

CNG cargo – Ape’ Xtra HT LDX and Ape’ Xtra HT LDX+

CNG passenger – Ape’ Auto HT DX, Ape’ Auto HT DXL and Ape’ Auto+ HT.

The Ape’ HT range has the new 300cc water-cooled engine at its heart. This HT engine is developed by Piaggio indigenously to cater to and deliver the High-Tech experience of Alternate fuel engines to its customers who need more power and torque from their CNG and Petrol products. It provides an extremely comfortable driving experience with low noise and vibration, making it the next generation of urban Indian mobility solution.

Ape’ HT range is designed to give maximum load-ability with higher power & Torque. The range provides a smooth ride with lower noise & vibration levels due to its FI smart engine.

Piaggio is the only player to offer a petrol variant in the 3Wh cargo segment. The petrol cargo offers a substantial acquisition cost benefit for the price sensitive customer. Piaggio is also planning to introduce a passenger variant, Ape’ Auto HT Petrol in the coming months.

The Ape’ HT CNG range offers tremendous earning potential due to the Higher Power, Loadability & Best in class Mileage, with low running and maintenance costs.

The vehicles are equipped with a new aluminium clutch which offers a comfortable driving experience and a long life of 30,000 KM.

The cargo range is available in 3 variants with 5.0 ft, 5.5 ft and 6.0 ft deck length options for varied load requirements and usages.

Ape’ HT range comes with class leading warranty of 5 years/1.5 lac kms (whichever is earlier) in the Petrol cargo and 36 months/1 lac kms (whichever is earlier) in the CNG passenger and cargo variants.

To ensure a worry free ownership experience, Piaggio is also providing a Special AMC package – Super Saver with 6 free periodic maintenance services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Piaggio, we believe in providing path breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers. The new 300 cc Engine is developed in India with technology support from Piaggio Italy. The engine is being manufactured in India in a new state of art of assembly line. This product is a resultant of a robust new product development process that we follow at Piaggio based on consumer insights at the conceptualization stage.

With the launch of this HT range we aim to further strengthen our position in the alternate fuel segment space.

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “This is the 1st time that any player has launched a bigger capacity engine in the Alternate fuel segment space in the 3 wheeler industry. We understood from our customers that there is a need of a higher power & performance engine in the alternate fuel space which will help take higher loads doing more no. of trips per day. The Higher torque & gradability enables customers to take on flyovers which was always a concern with earlier alternate fuel engines. The best part about this new engine is its low noise & vibration which makes it very smooth in while running. We have also taken care of the after sales needs of the customer by offering a complete package of class leading warranty and Annual service package in both the petrol & CNG range of products. We certainly believe that with the CNG network increasing in many cities in India the HT range will help us deliver that extra value to the customer which he is looking for in a new CNG Product to increase his earnings by lowering his expenses.”