Rumana Sultana as Kanyashree: She will show the way, Kanyashree’s brand ambassador is Rumana at the top of HS!

#Kolkata: Rumana Sultana is the brand ambassador of the state government’s Kanyashree project. He got 499 out of 500 in high school. He was also given a reception by the Murshidabad district administration. It was there that the district magistrate of Murshidabad announced that since Murshidabad had become the first student in high school to make a name for himself, a Kanyashree, he was being made the brand ambassador of the Kanyashree project. According to sources, she is being made a brand ambassador in the Kanyashree project mainly to increase the enthusiasm of the students. She will be seen in the front row in various promotional programs of Kanyashree in the coming days.

Although not tested, Rumana Sultana got the highest marks in the state in the evaluation system. The uproar over him has started since Thursday. But the debate has started as well. Speaking on the occasion, Mahua Das, President of the Higher Secondary Education Parliament, introduced himself as a ‘Muslim’ without naming him. In the midst of joy, that issue has created controversy. Rumana also said in this regard, ‘It would be better not to say Muslim identity. I have got this success as a student. So the student identity is more applicable in this case. But I don’t want any debate about it. ‘

On Thursday, the President of the Higher Secondary Education Parliament, Mahua Das, said, “Parliament has a history based on the highest marks. The one who got the highest number alone. One Muslim girl got the highest number in a single way. Muslim: A Muslim lady from Murshidabad district. He got the highest number of 499 in a single way. Then the criticism started on that issue. The question is, why was the ‘Muslim’ identity mentioned even before the name of the person who got the highest marks in the examination was mentioned? The controversy has reached a point where the BJP and the Congress have also spoken out. Adhir Chowdhury, president of the provincial Congress, also criticized Mahua Das. Even the Imam Association has strongly opposed it.

However, in the midst of all the controversy, Rumana’s achievement cannot be underestimated in any way. Madhyamike was also in the fifth place in the merit list. This time he is also being made the brand ambassador of Kanyashree for his achievement.