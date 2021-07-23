Sitalkuchi Case: Why was the call record of the SP on the day of the incident deleted? Mystery is suddenly growing in Shitalkuchikanda

#Kolkata: CID summons former Kochbihar police superintendent Debashis Dhar for the third time in Shitalkuchikand. He was directed to appear at Bhabani Bhaban on Friday. He came to Bhabani Bhaban around 12 noon. He was interrogated for about three and a half hours that day. According to CID sources, shocking information was obtained by interrogating former SP Debashis Dhar in the Shitalkuchi case.

It is learned that Debashis Dhar has deleted some important numbers from his phone’s call list. Whose number was deleted by the former SP? Those numbers were called on the day of the Shitalkuchi incident on April 10. But why did the numbers disappear from the call list after the incident? Why delete call list from WhatsApp call? He avoided answering several questions. CID sources said that there was fog in several places in the statement.

Earlier, Debashis Dhar was interrogated at Bhabani Bhavan. But due to multiple inconsistencies and incompleteness in the statement, he was summoned again today at Bhabani Bhavan. According to CID sources, how did he say that the central forces fired in self-defense without completing the investigation after the incident? Was there any other instruction behind this? Why inconsistencies in repeated statements? Where are the missing links? The CID interrogated former Kochbihar police superintendent Debashis Dhar for three and a half hours in the winter. His statement has been recorded Video recordings were also made during the interrogation. The then SP Debashis Dhar is currently suspended.

According to CID sources, what exactly was the role of the then Superintendent of Police on the day of the shooting incident at Booth No. 127 in Shitalkuchi on April 10? Seat officials have already visited the Shitalkuchi scene. The CID investigation revealed that the shots were not only fired outside the booth, but also aimed at the booth. As a result, shots were fired on the blackboard inside the booth When members of the forensic ballistic team visited the scene, they initially informed the CID that the bullets that hit the blackboard were rifle shots.

According to CID sources, six Central Army personnel were summoned three times in the incident Earlier, the CID had also recorded eyewitness statements in the incident Earlier, Mathabhanga SDOPO Surjit Mandal, Mathabhanga Police Station SI Govinda Das, Mathabhanga IC Bisashraya Sarkar, Mathabhanga Investigating Officer, Sector Officer ASI Rafa Barman, QRT Officer ASI Subrata Mandal, DMDC Mattinga and DMDC Mathinga BV Who was in the role of Assistant Returning Officer on the day of the incident, was summoned and interrogated at Bhabani Bhavan. Also this week, DIG Jalpaiguri Range E Anappa was questioned at the Jalpaiguri office.