Teacher Recruitment in Bengal: CBI in Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment Investigation? Anxiety about the future of 14339 children

#Kolkata: A case has been filed in the High Court seeking CBI probe into the appointment of teachers in the upper primary. Subrata Mandal, a resident of Uluberia, has filed a public interest litigation seeking an inquiry into “irregularities” by the Central School Service Commission. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising CBI or CID officers has been asked to investigate the case. A division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder and Justice Saugat Bhattacharya is now hearing the case of appointment of upper primary teachers.

In addition to running the recruitment process, the final recruitment list can also be prepared. However, it has been clearly instructed that no appointment can be made without the permission of the High Court. Asked on behalf of the commission by the division bench, Advocate General Kishore Dutt said 14,339 vacancies would be filled in 354 categories. As of July 19, the commission had received 8,500 allegations of irregularities in the interview list. On the other hand, the School Service Commission has appealed to the High Court to settle all the complaints.

But will the Central School Service Commission face investigators for corruption? Although there is no time to say that now, the possibility has been created. Lawyer Shuvrangshu Panda’s motive in ‘News 18 Bangla’ was the question, if there is no public interest litigation in the service related case in the High Court, then how important is this case. Replying to a question, Shuvrangshu Panda said, “For the first time, there were irregularities in the upper primary recruitment process. Justice Mausumi Bhattacharya made it clear in the verdict in December 2020. The recruitment process was resumed for the second time but there were several irregularities. Maybe. We will present the appropriate evidence in court. “

The commission has been asked to launch the portal. In the case, permission has also been sought to use the database of all job seekers by unlocking the server. Lawyer Firdaus Shamim, Gopa Biswasra said, “How can the same commission repeatedly make mistakes in the same recruitment process? I have filed a case in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay alleging irregularities in the interview list.