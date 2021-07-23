The most-awaited dating show ‘Love Island’ is back with Season 7 only on Lionsgate Play!

The premium entertainment streaming platform Lionsgate Play known for its riveting titles is all set to raise the bar high by bringing the most exquisite reality dating show Love Island. The streaming service offers wide-ranging titles, strengthening its library with strong, and edgy narrative with titles like Seduced: Inside NXIVM Cult, Confronting a serial killer, P-Valley to name a few. Lionsgate Play will exclusively premiere the show Love Island season 7 on 23rd July 2021.

The show hosted by Laura Whitmore will witness contestants referred to as the islanders who enter the villa that is isolated from the outer world to live under constant video surveillance. The glamorous singleton will live here under the watchful gaze of its audience at home. This award-winning series will see daring personalities, and striking contestants like Kaz Kamwi, a fashion blogger; Jake Cornish, a water engineer, and Toby Aromolaran, a semi-professional soccer player amongst others. Where one thing leads to another! There is never a dull moment in the islander’s sunshine paradise. From making a romantic breakfast, to bonding, to expressing feelings, to playing the game, we will see islander making tough choices to stick longer in the show.

Watch the show if you want to know if love prevails the hurdles and how these fascinating chemistries flourish in the villa exclusively streaming on Lionsgate Play.

About Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers bespoke Hollywood content for Indian consumers. It boasts of thousands of hours of Premium Hollywood content including Premieres, billion-dollar Franchise Movies and binge worthy Box Sets. Lionsgate Play has a widely distributed network in the region spanning across partnerships like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, OEM’s with an ambitious roadmap ahead. Lionsgate Play also develops and produces a diverse slate of high budget premium Indian originals.