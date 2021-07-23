The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is going to Raj Bhavan, there may be a discussion about the Legislative Council – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in talks with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. The two are scheduled to meet at the Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on this day Apart from the discussion on the assembly, the two may also talk about the proposal to form the assembly

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said, ‘The governor invited ৷ The legislature is a constitutional body, just as the governor is a constitutional body. He wanted to talk That’s what we wanted. ” A few days ago, Mamata Banerjee visited the Raj Bhavan and had a two-hour meeting with the Governor.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Shri Biman Banerjee will call on Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan Kolkata today at 4 PM. Scheduled interaction is at the initiative of Governor. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) July 23, 2021

A few days ago, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly disagreed with the Governor on various issues. The governor even made it public that the Speaker had made false allegations against him to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He also wrote a stern letter to Biman Banerjee on the issue On the same day, however, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar himself tweeted that he would meet the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

However, on the day the budget was presented, a picture of courtesy between the governor, the chief minister and the principal was captured in the assembly. The three of them talked for a while in a light mood After that the Chief Minister went to Raj Bhavan This time, in the face-to-face discussion between the governor and the principal, the concerned quarters think that the differences between the two can be resolved.