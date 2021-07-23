WhiteHat Jr aims to create Live 1:1 Music category; develops a custom-built music learning platform to teach Guitar and Piano with Live teachers
Leading EdTech company WhiteHat Jr, known for delivering
live online classes in Coding and Math, today announced the commercial launch of its
Music curriculum to teach Piano and Guitar online. This follows a highly successful beta
phase which was limited to paid WhiteHat Jr students. The company has onboarded
800+ trained music teachers to deliver one-to-one sessions leveraging a custom-built
music learning platform.
Making music accessible with a customized platform
Designed from the ground-up, the platform has been built after incorporating feedback
from music experts, teachers, students and early adopters. The platform does not
simply replicate a physical class but uses interactive music sheets to make it easier for
students to learn. It also helps them practice better as the sheets play the underlying
music and provide the students with a reference audio. Further, teachers can track
progress between classes and share personalized feedback on the practice of their
students. The platform includes games that improve students' technical skills like sight-
reading, pitch recognition, and rhythm skills. Lastly, it supports engaging audio-visual
aids that make it easier to learn complex techniques online.
"At WhiteHat Jr, our singular focus has been to inspire a generation of children to create
versus consume. Music fits right at the center of our mission because it ignites all areas
of a child's development. Learning to create music can fundamentally transform a child's
life," said Karan Bajaj, CEO and Founder, WhiteHat Jr. “We believe Music and the
arts are as critical for a child’s development as learning STEM and want every child to
have access to the best music teachers in the world through technology.”
“Globally, the music education industry, especially for instruments, is highly fragmented.
Parents face multiple issues such as the availability of good tutors, engaging class
experiences, and the logistics of supporting an offline class. Many parents also lack
conviction about their child's interest in learning music. Our program has been designed
to address these challenges and make the music learning journey truly enjoyable and
memorable,” said Gautam Patil, Head of Music, WhiteHat Jr.
The company has partnered with musical stalwart Lucky Ali as part of its brand
campaign to popularise music offering to students across the country. The ‘create like a
child’ campaign focuses on celebrating, honoring and taking inspiration from individuals
who have achieved stardom by listening to their inner child to unlock their full potential.
