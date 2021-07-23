WhiteHat Jr aims to create Live 1:1 Music category; develops a custom-built music learning platform to teach Guitar and Piano with Live teachers

Leading EdTech company WhiteHat Jr, known for delivering

live online classes in Coding and Math, today announced the commercial launch of its

Music curriculum to teach Piano and Guitar online. This follows a highly successful beta

phase which was limited to paid WhiteHat Jr students. The company has onboarded

800+ trained music teachers to deliver one-to-one sessions leveraging a custom-built

music learning platform.

Making music accessible with a customized platform

Designed from the ground-up, the platform has been built after incorporating feedback

from music experts, teachers, students and early adopters. The platform does not

simply replicate a physical class but uses interactive music sheets to make it easier for

students to learn. It also helps them practice better as the sheets play the underlying

music and provide the students with a reference audio. Further, teachers can track

progress between classes and share personalized feedback on the practice of their

students. The platform includes games that improve students' technical skills like sight-

reading, pitch recognition, and rhythm skills. Lastly, it supports engaging audio-visual

aids that make it easier to learn complex techniques online.

"At WhiteHat Jr, our singular focus has been to inspire a generation of children to create

versus consume. Music fits right at the center of our mission because it ignites all areas

of a child's development. Learning to create music can fundamentally transform a child's

life," said Karan Bajaj, CEO and Founder, WhiteHat Jr. “We believe Music and the

arts are as critical for a child’s development as learning STEM and want every child to

have access to the best music teachers in the world through technology.”

“Globally, the music education industry, especially for instruments, is highly fragmented.

Parents face multiple issues such as the availability of good tutors, engaging class

experiences, and the logistics of supporting an offline class. Many parents also lack

conviction about their child's interest in learning music. Our program has been designed

to address these challenges and make the music learning journey truly enjoyable and

memorable,” said Gautam Patil, Head of Music, WhiteHat Jr.

The company has partnered with musical stalwart Lucky Ali as part of its brand

campaign to popularise music offering to students across the country. The ‘create like a

child’ campaign focuses on celebrating, honoring and taking inspiration from individuals

who have achieved stardom by listening to their inner child to unlock their full potential.

Please click on this link to view this campaign.

