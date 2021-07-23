Why Bangla model is needed, Mamata will go to Delhi and explain the benefits of opposition leaders – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is going to Delhi early next week. According to sources, during his visit to Delhi, he will be able to meet the leaders of all the political parties opposed to the BJP Preparations for the grand alliance may begin before 2024. And there Mamata Banerjee will explain the benefits of Bangla model to the BJP opposition political parties.

July 21, 2021. Mamata Banerjee has called for the victory of Delhi from the stage of ‘Martyrs’ Day’ of the Trinamool Congress. By calling for a front against the BJP, Mamata has made it clear that the countdown to 2024 has begun. Ahead of 2024, Trinamool leader shouts, ‘Not Gujarat, Bengali is the ideal model.

What is this Bengali model? Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh says, ‘What was the political position after the 2019 Lok Sabha vote. That has changed radically since the 2021 Bengal elections. People are involved in the development of Mamata Banerjee. The people of Vinh state also want to get a taste of Kanyashree, Rupashree, Samyavathi, Swasthyasathi, Khadyasathi, Duare Sarkar project And this is the Bengali model. Opposition has formed an alliance before But this is the first time since 2011 that the opposition has realized that the BJP can be stopped by development projects for the people.

According to sources, the alliance can be formed by keeping the Bengali model in front. Mamata Banerjee called the BJP a more dangerous virus than coronavirus and claimed, As long as we can’t say goodbye to the BJP, there will be games in the states. Will play everywhere. August 17 will be celebrated as the day of the game.

P Ma Chidambaram, Dwigbijay Singh, Supriya Sulera heard Mamata Banerjee’s stage speech on the 21st. Mamata called on them to form an opposition front in the name of every opposition leader and demanded that if the opposition front came to power to run the country, the Bengali model would be chosen.

In his words, ‘We give free rations in our state. In which states do you give free rations? Prime Minister, please make arrangements to give free rations to the whole country. Don’t bother us. If our front comes to power, all the citizens of the country will be given free rations. Free rations are given in Bengal. Free medical services are provided. Ayushman Bharat is not a project, we give Rs 5 lakh per family per year to Swasthyasathi. The treatment is free at the government hospital.

To present the Bengali model in more detail to the people of the country, Mamata Banerjee said, We thought for women. I give 1000 per month to the women of Scheduled Castes. The general cast gets 500 rupees. The Kanyashree project in the state has been number one in the world. We are paying 10 thousand rupees for the farmers. For one acre of land. Even if there is one katha of land, 4 thousand rupees is given. Land mutations are completely free. Bengali model, not Gujarat. Everyone knows what you have done in Gujarat. Even if someone dies here, I pay 2,000 rupees for the funeral. 25 thousand was given to the girls for marriage in Rupashree. There are also MatiSrishti, Khadyasathi, Sabujshree, Samavyathi, Anandadhara, Duare Sarkar, Para Para. We work for the people. We are number one in the small scale industry from e-commerce. We are number one in 100 days of work. Poverty has been reduced by 40 percent.

Mamata’s call to all states was’ corpses are floating in the Ganges and the Prime Minister says Uttar Pradesh is the best state in the country. There is no shame. There is no vaccine, no medicine, no oxygen, the corpse is not allowed to be buried. We picked him up from the Ganges and buried him. Just big words. Your failure is final. 4 lakh people have died for you. The second wave could have been controlled if the right time had been taken. But you came to Bengal like a daily passenger and were busy destroying democracy. The people of Bengal have made it clear that Bengal is ready to fight, whether it is a freedom movement or any other struggle. I will tell all the states to unite and get ready to fight. Build alliances. This is the right time. The longer you wait, the more time will be wasted. I am going to Delhi. Sharad Pawar, I will tell P Chidambaram to call a meeting and we will go.

And the political circles are looking at this meeting. In the words of Kunal Ghosh, “No such attempt has been made to form a front before. The treatment has started with the time of curing the disease of the patient. This time the alliance is a grand alliance of the people. The alliance is against anti-people policy. The BJP has not dealt with it before.