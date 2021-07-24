Anubrata Mandal: I saw Didi’s plaster on Kesh’s phone too! Pegasus protests sparked …

#Suri: He is known as a follower of Didi. Whether it is a vote fight or a symbolic protest, there is no doubt that Mamata Banerjee will walk the path of her absolute affection! This time after seeing Mamata Banerjee, Anubrata Mandal, the district president of Birbhum, also installed leukoplast on her smartphone in protest of Pegusus. Participated in the symbolic protest of Mamata.

The names of Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishore were at the beginning of the more than 100 names that have come to the fore in the Pegasus case. Mamata Banerjee made it clear that she had to keep in touch with the two during the voting season. That is, his movements have also been measured. On July 21, Mamata took to the stage to protest by sticking plaster on her phone. The Trinamool leader said, “I can’t talk to any state chief minister because the phone is tapping. So I plastered the phone. But I will not allow the Indian government to plaster it. “Even their own ministerial officers have been tapped. Many judges have been tapped and tapped. They want to destroy our pillar of democracy. The electoral system, the judiciary, the media want to destroy everything.”

As soon as Mamata brought this approach to the fore, Anubrat was seen following her. Anubrat Mandal was present at the BJP workers’ office in Bolpur on Friday to join the grassroots. The first thing that can be noticed there is the tape wrapped in his phone. Did he do this on the advice of his sister, but he avoided answering this question.

However, whether Mamata Banerjee’s advice comes directly or not, Mamata has been following the path shown by her for the past few decades. Needless to say, this rule will not be broken even in this case.

