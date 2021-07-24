Cattle Smuggling Case-Vinay Mishra: Cattle Smuggling Case Binoy Mishra’s parents summoned! The CBI wanted the company as a transaction

#Kolkata: The parents of Vinay Mishra, accused in a cow smuggling case, have been summoned to the Nizam’s Palace on behalf of the CBI. It has been learned that this summons was not received even after going home. The mother and father of fugitive businessman Vinay Mishra, one of the accused in the cattle smuggling case, have been directed to be present at the Central Investigation Agency’s Nizam Palace office next Wednesday, sources said.

According to CBI sources, Binoy opened an organization called ‘LTB’. His father Tej Bahadur Mishra and mother Lalita Mishra were made directors of that company. It is alleged that a large amount of money has been deposited in Binoy Mishra’s account from this company several times. Central investigators want to cross-examine the father and mother of Binoy Mishra, one of the accused in the cattle smuggling case, over the transaction and the source of income of the company.

According to part of the investigators, cattle smuggling money was transacted through the accounts of several bogus companies. The money would be deposited in the account of a foreign bank after visiting several fake accounts in order to discredit the investigating agencies. Not only that, a lot of money was coming in the name of some influential leaders-ministers and bureaucrats of the state. All in all, the detectives are trying to find this ‘money trail’.

It is to be mentioned that Binoy Mishra has covered his body abroad since he was involved in cattle and coal smuggling. Binoy Mishra agreed to return to the country after accepting the CBI’s offer of ‘protection’ last June. However, the fog has not yet cleared with the progress of the matter. Binoy is thought to be in Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation. The CBI’s request for a red corner notice to Interpol against Binoy has not yet been implemented.

About six months ago, the accused businessman Binoy Mishra fled from Bengal to Mumbai and fled to Dubai after seeing the activities of the CBI on the brink of coal scam and cattle smuggling. After that, he repeatedly covered his body using a foreign passport, according to CBI sources. His brother Bikash Mishra has been arrested by the CBI. In this situation, the CBI requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice to bring him into the net. Accordingly, a Red Corner Notice was also issued.