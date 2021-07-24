Complex surgery at the age of only 11 months! The baby girl of Medinipur got her life back

#Kolkata: Anjali Das of Medinipur came back to life after a complicated operation. The child was admitted to Medica Superspeciality Hospital in Kolkata with heart problems. Soon after admission, the doctors realized that he needed to undergo complex surgery. Pediatric Cardiologists and CTVS doctors work together to make this work a success. Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Anil Kumar Singhi, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Mrinalbandhu Das, Cardiac Anesthesia Dr. Dipanjan Chattopadhyay and Dr. Dipanjan Chattopadhyay. Arpan Chakraborty) led the whole surgical process.

Anjali Das was born in Medinipur at a time when corona infection was on the rise in the country. The family was overjoyed to have a daughter. The members could not even dream of such a thing happening then. However, the problem started a few months later. Anjali has been suffering from cold since she was five months old. Family members did not realize then that he had serious heart complications. Of course not. Anjali’s parents then took her to the local doctors. After several days, the doctor examined the situation and asked Anjali’s family to take her to a local government hospital. The doctors at the hospital suspected something complicated and asked to speak to experts in Kolkata. After treatment in Calcutta, it was found out that Anjali has congenital heart problems. All examinations are conducted at Kolkata Medical College Hospital. He was then sent to the Medica Super Specialty Hospital in Kolkata by the Health Department of the Government of West Bengal under the Government Sishusathi project. This hospital is known to be the best treatment for heart disease. Many risky surgeries have been successfully performed in this hospital before. Anjali’s recovery is believed to have added another feather to Medica’s crown.

Pediatric cardiologist Dr Anil Kumar Singhi said, “The little boy came to the hospital in a very bad condition. Me and my whole team decided to have heart surgery on the baby very soon. Typically, these complex surgeries are performed on babies as young as four months old. We were worried at first, but me and my team did it together. Usually, complex surgeries are performed on children at an early age. Anjali was a little older than that. There was a huge risk in surgery. But we had no choice. “

Surgeon Mrinal’s friend Das said, “Anjali’s family was terrified. They did not choose surgery first. Expressed doubts. Anjali’s mother has been advised by experienced doctors from Medica. About the risks and benefits of surgery. Provided morale. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. ” According to Medica sources, Anjali underwent surgery on 21st June. In a word, 11-month-old Anjali got back to life with the help of Medica.