in Apollo Hospital 2 months Old child gets back Vision | Two-month-old baby regained perfect vision in rare surgery! Apollo Hospital’s great success …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In early July 2021, a 2-month-old blind baby was brought to Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata. Dr. Debabrata Haldar, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist (Pediatric), examined and diagnosed the child with congenital total cataract in both eyes. Dr. Haldar said, “In these cases the surgery is done when the child is three or four years old. And surgery on the eyes of a two-month-old baby is a big challenge because of his age and fine eyesight.

Having cataracts in both eyes from birth was an obstacle in the development of the child’s vision. So Dr. Debabrata Haldar decided to operate on the baby’s eye when he was only two months old. A team of doctors assisted him in this task. But anesthesia was also a big challenge due to the absence of fissures connecting the anus, rectum and urethra, and some heart problems.

Doctor Debabrata Haldar said, “After one hour of surgery, both eyes have been cataract-free and the baby’s vision has become perfect. Late surgery could lead to permanent loss of vision. That’s why we have to risk surgery at such a young age, which is not usually done. ”

“We were running with the times. If we had delayed the surgery, the development of visual fixation would have been impaired. This ability is usually formed within eight to ten weeks and that crucial time passes. But as a result of the procedure, the child will be able to see better and lead a normal life. ” The baby was released from the hospital after successful surgery.

In this regard, Shri Rana Dasgupta, CEO, Eastern Region, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata has maintained the leadership of the groundbreaking procedure. Our committed surgeons performed this rare surgery on a two-month-old baby with state-of-the-art technology. Now he can see the world with his own eyes. ”