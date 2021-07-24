In West Bengal Girls did better than boys in both the exam | Girls beat boys in ICSE, pass rate is 99.99 percent! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Corona, the pass rate in the state was 100 percent this year. This result has been recorded all the time. This time it was seen that the students have passed in ICSE (ICSE, ISC Result 2021) at almost the same rate. This time the pass rate in this exam is 99.96 percent. Besides, 99.7 percent have passed the ISC exam this time. In West Bengal, the pass rate in ISC is 99.83 percent and in ICSE it is 99.96 percent.

In the wake of the second wave of corona, the conduct of 10th and 12th class board examinations across the country has come to a halt this year. In the case of 10th class, the students of class IX were assessed for the examination and in the case of class XII, the assessment was based on the results of internal assessment. ICSE and ISC exams were canceled for two consecutive years due to this. The results were released at 3pm on Saturday as announced earlier.

After the results, it is seen that the pass rate of girls is higher than that of boys in this state. The pass rate of girls in ICSE in the state is 99.99 percent. Where 99.98 percent boys have passed in ICSE. Meanwhile, the pass rate of girls in ISC in Bengal is 99.62 percent and that of boys is 99.48 percent.

The published results show that the pass rate in ICSE in South India is 100 percent. In the West, the figure is 99.99 percent. Last time, 2.8 lakh students took the ICSE exam. The pass rate was 2.8 lakh and the pass rate was 99.33 percent. Students can check the results on the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) website cisce.org from 3pm.

How to view results-

Visit the official website of The Council for the Indian Certificate Secondary Education at http://www.cisce.org to choose ICSE or ISC course. Enter UDI, index number and captcha. * Then click on ‘Show Result’. Besides, the results are also being known through SMS. In this case, go to the right message option of the mobile and write the unique ID. It should be sent to 09248082883.

As the examination has been canceled, there is no opportunity to revisit the answer scripts this year. At the same time, the council said that if any student has any question about the marks obtained in the examination, it should be sent directly to the concerned school. If there is any question or statement of the concerned school about this number, it should be sent to the council. It must be sent by August 1. The council said in a statement that it would not hear any questions after August 1.