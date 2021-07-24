Jahar Sircar nomination by TMC in Rajya Sabha is a part of Mission 2024 plan by Mamata Banerjee Mamata’s mission in 2024 is to send Jahar Sarkar to Rajya Sabha, like political circles – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A phone call on Saturday morning. And on that surprised phone call, there was a whim, ‘Your name is being considered for the Rajya Sabha. Think about the proposal? ‘ There was a short break in between. After that, Mamata Banerjee agreed to say yes to Amla Jahar Sarkar.

Mukul Roy from Yashwant Sinha. Some even lightly mentioned the name of a leader of Kochbihar. Who was an MP for quite some time. But to everyone’s surprise, the All India Trinamool Congress announced on its Twitter handle that it was fielding former Rajya Sabha CEO Jahar Sarkar in the Rajya Sabha.

As soon as the name was announced, one congratulatory message after another started coming Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said, “Jahar Da, let’s go to Delhi soon. The game will be over.” Jahar Sarkar answered in nanoseconds He gave consenting thumbs up. Kunal Ghosh, a former Trinamool MP in the Rajya Sabha, said, ‘Jahar Sarkar is going to the Rajya Sabha. The Trinamool Congress nominated an accomplished student, one of the best and most experienced bureaucrats to have worked efficiently in the highest echelons of the country. The footsteps of the next option are becoming clear in Delhi.

Political circles have been saying for a while that Mamata Banerjee is setting her sights on the goal of Mission 2024. On April 3, 2020, Dinesh Trivedi was elected a Trinamool MP in the Rajya Sabha. His term was till April 2, 2026. But before the Bengal elections he stood in the parliament room and resigned. He joined BJP. In that empty seat, this time the pair started sending flowers to the government.

Jahar Sarkar has had good relations with Mamata Banerjee for a long time. Jahar Da had a good relationship with seven-time MP Mamata Banerjee. A senior Trinamool leader says the relationship was just like the grandfather-sister relationship. During the Mamata Banerjee government’s tug-of-war with the Center over Alapan Bandopadhyay, Sarab Jahar Sarkar was in support of Alapan Bandopadhyay. On Twitter, he raised the question, ‘Has Modi-Shah gone mad? West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has one day left to retire. Is he being transferred to Delhi now? ‘

Despite being a well-known name on the porch of Delhi, the Jahar government never had good relations with Narendra Modi-Amit Shah. This time Mamata Banerjee is taking the bureaucrat who has 42 years of experience in public service to the Rajya Sabha. The Jahar government wants to make a bet in the political arena by using the administrative experience.