Jawhar Sircar criticizes Narendra Modi regime 7 Trinamool’s proposal to continue fight against Modi’s misrule, demands Jahar Sarkar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Under the rule of Narendra Modi, disasters have come down in different parts of the country Jahar Sarkar claimed that he had agreed to fight the Rajya Sabha elections by agreeing to the Trinamool’s proposal to continue the fight against this misrule. He alleged that under Narendra Modi’s rule, the country’s economy and employment had collapsed in everything from the Corona Extremism. Even the former top bureaucrat of the central government has complained that human rights are being suppressed

Trinamool Congress has nominated Jahar Sarkar in Rajya Sabha elections His name was officially announced this morning Rajya Sabha elections on August 9

Soon after the name was announced, the Trinamool candidate posted on social media asking for everyone’s support to win the Rajya Sabha elections. “I resigned as CEO of Prasar Bharati in 2016 before my term expired,” he wrote. Because I could not cope with the way Prime Minister Modi was manipulating Hindutva, dictatorship and bringing down the economy.

Jahar Sarkar further wrote, “Since my resignation, I have been constantly attacking the NDA. But I have also explained the reason for the criticism with logic I have accepted this nomination because I will be able to continue my fight against the way Modi is trying to suppress human rights by using demonic force, communalism, corona, inflation, economic woes, unemployment. So I am praying for everyone’s support ‘

In his message, however, Jahar Sarkar made it clear that he would not only get the support of BJP MLAs, but also of ISF MLA Nowshad Siddiqui in the Assembly. Jahar Sarkar has always been known as a strong critic of Narendra Modi He was also vocal in criticizing the central government over the transfer of former chief secretary Alapan Banerjee.