Jawhar Sircar nominated for Rajyasabha | Jahar Sarkar is the Trinamool candidate in Rajya Sabha! Water in Yashwant-Mukul Jalpana …

29 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The party took an unimaginable decision in the midst of heated speculation about who will be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Former Prasar Bharati chief Jahar Sarkar is being nominated as a Trinamool candidate in the Rajya Sabha. This has been informed by a tweet from the Trinamool.

“We are happy to nominate Shri Jahar Sarkar for the Rajya Sabha,” the tweet said. Jahar Sarkar has done public service for 42 years of his life. He was the CEO of Prasarbharati for a long time. His invaluable contribution in the service of the common man will help us to move our country forward in the future as well.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Reyansh Routh | Has written the whole book! Kolkata stunned by the fame of a ten-year-old boy!

1 hour ago admin

Cattle Smuggling Case-Vinay Mishra: Cattle Smuggling Case Binoy Mishra’s parents summoned! The CBI wanted the company as a transaction

1 hour ago admin

Complex surgery at the age of only 11 months! The baby girl of Medinipur got her life back

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

Jawhar Sircar nominated for Rajyasabha | Jahar Sarkar is the Trinamool candidate in Rajya Sabha! Water in Yashwant-Mukul Jalpana …

29 mins ago admin

Reyansh Routh | Has written the whole book! Kolkata stunned by the fame of a ten-year-old boy!

1 hour ago admin

Cattle Smuggling Case-Vinay Mishra: Cattle Smuggling Case Binoy Mishra’s parents summoned! The CBI wanted the company as a transaction

1 hour ago admin

Complex surgery at the age of only 11 months! The baby girl of Medinipur got her life back

2 hours ago admin

Weather update Kolkata | Rain all day in Gurupurnima, today the roads of Kolkata can float in the tidal water!

2 hours ago admin