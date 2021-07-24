Jawhar Sircar nominated for Rajyasabha | Jahar Sarkar is the Trinamool candidate in Rajya Sabha! Water in Yashwant-Mukul Jalpana …

#Kolkata: The party took an unimaginable decision in the midst of heated speculation about who will be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Former Prasar Bharati chief Jahar Sarkar is being nominated as a Trinamool candidate in the Rajya Sabha. This has been informed by a tweet from the Trinamool.

We are delighted to nominate Mr. jawharsircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service & was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better! – All India Trinamool Congress (ITAITCofficial) July 24, 2021

“We are happy to nominate Shri Jahar Sarkar for the Rajya Sabha,” the tweet said. Jahar Sarkar has done public service for 42 years of his life. He was the CEO of Prasarbharati for a long time. His invaluable contribution in the service of the common man will help us to move our country forward in the future as well.