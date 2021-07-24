New low pressure in the Bay of Bengal! What will the weather be like in the next few days, what is the weather office saying – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fear of new depression in Bay of Bengal. The depression created in the North West Bay is already in Central India. Another depression will form in the Bay of Bengal in the middle of next week. The meteorological office estimates that the low pressure may initially go to Bangladesh. Depression will form in the North Bay. There is a strong possibility of depression on Wednesday, July 26. As a result, rain will increase in South Bengal from Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of South Bengal. Light to moderate rain with cloudy skies across South Bengal from Tuesday.

Rains will increase in North Bengal from Monday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri. Chance of heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. Chance of 80 to 100 mm rainfall.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan districts on Tuesday. Rainfall will be higher in coastal districts. There is a possibility of 80 to 100 mm of rainfall.

Heavy rains (up to 200 mm) are expected in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore on Wednesday. Heavy rain warning in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore, East Burdwan and Nadia districts. These districts are likely to receive 80 to 100 mm of rainfall. Similar rainfall is expected in these areas on Thursday.

The western districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum are likely to receive heavy rains on Friday. The meteorological department has forecast 80 to 100 mm of rainfall in these districts. As a result, the water level of several rivers in South Bengal may rise. Various municipal areas, including Kolkata, may be inundated. There are fears that low-lying areas in other districts could be flooded.

Biswajit Saha